Just about 30 minutes northwest of Boise sits one of Idaho’s most charming small towns: Emmett. Nestled in the heart of Gem County, Emmett has long been known for its orchards, rich agricultural roots, and small-town hospitality.

Celebrate the Emmett Cherry Festival: A Local Tradition

Emmett is home to one of Idaho’s longest-running festivals, the Emmett Cherry Festival. The tradition dates back to the late 1920s and has grown into a beloved annual celebration featuring concerts, a parade, carnival rides, food vendors, contests, and plenty of family fun. Every June, thousands of visitors fill Emmett City Park to celebrate the valley’s famous cherry harvest.

Year-Round Fun in Emmett: More than Just a One-Weekend Getaway

Throughout the summer, the Gem County Fair and Black Canyon Stock Show & Rodeo bring together the best of Idaho’s agricultural heritage with livestock shows, rodeo action, exhibits, and community events.

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Taste Local Favorites: Dining in Emmett?

Ask almost any local, and they’ll point you toward the Roe-Ann Drive-In. The longtime Emmett favorite has been serving up burgers, fries, shakes, and memories for generations. I personally recommend the Jalapeno Ranch Burger with Loaded Potato Gems and a Scotch & Soda... Sooo good. It’s one of those classic Idaho places that feels like stepping back in time.

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Sweet Treats: Indulge in Emmett's Ice Cream Delights

And after a great burger, there's always room for ice cream... right? The Emmett Creamery has amazing Homemade Ice Cream (made with only cane sugar), floats, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches, banana splits, shakes, malts, cookies, and cannoli's. BTW, the Chocolate Covered Banana and Bourbon Pecan ice creams are UNBELIEVABLE!!

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Farm Fresh Goodness: Explore Emmett's Markets

Green Wave Farm Market, Emmett Farmers Market and the Farm Stand are local favorites for seasonal fruits, vegetables, and farm-fresh goodness straight from the valley’s fertile soil.

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Live Entertainment: Experience Music in Emmett

Keep an eye on events at Roadhouse at The Mill, which has quickly become one of the area’s unique entertainment destinations, bringing concerts and community events to Emmett throughout the year.

Feel the Adrenaline: Racing at Idaho's Firebird Raceway

Nearby Firebird Raceway has been drawing racers and fans from across the Northwest for decades, offering everything from bracket racing to major drag racing events.

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Emmett Awaits: Your Next Idaho Adventure

Whether you’re coming for the cherries, the rodeo, the racing, the food, or simply a relaxing drive through one of Idaho’s prettiest valleys, Emmett proves that some of Idaho’s best treasures are found in our small towns. So, get off the interstate, take the scenic route, and go discover Idaho.