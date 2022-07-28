A film critic spends most of their life in a movie theater. It’s a great gig. Every day brings a new story, a new adventure, a new group of people to meet and to see the world through their eyes. The great films teach you about life, they entertain you, they uplift you. They make you a better person.

Unfortunately, they’re not all great movies. Most are mediocre, and a few out downright awful. Those films don’t make you a better person — except maybe in the way they make you more aware of how precious life is as they rob two hours of it from you.

And unlike your average moviegoer, who could walk out of something like Alice Through the Looking Glass once they realized it was an impossibly boring piece of dreck, a movie critic has to sit through an entire film to write about it. (That’s literally the only job qualification; watch the entire movie. Other than that, there are basically no rules.) So the gig, wonderful as it is, comes with a fair amount of misery as well.

This list is about the misery, and about the worst movies released in the 2010s. It includes hideous animated cartoons, disastrous children’s films, confusing comic-book movies, and a couple of bad sequels. It’s ranked from the almost sort of watchable to the most abysmal dreck put to film in the entire decade.

The Worst Movies of the 2010s The 2010s gave us some of our favorite movies of the century. It also gave us these 25 stinkers. Nobody’s perfect.