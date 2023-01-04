There are things that people say all around you that can drive you crazy if you let them. Don't let them. Take a deep breath and move on with your life. It's not worth getting upset. Don't ruin a perfectly good day by getting angry with a co-worker.

We all start our day with the attitude that nothing will ruin our day. "No one will steal my joy today," we say as we walk into work and get comfortable at our desks. But then, all of a sudden, from the other side of the office, you hear a co-worker say, "I seen Suzie at the li-berry yesterday looking at pitcher books with her kinnergartner. Suposubly her hubby kicked her out when he heard that she had an expresso with John from Cali after he pacifically told her not to. She might have to move to Worshington in Feb-you-ary. It is what it is, I guess. Not worth conversating about."

As your blood begins to boil, you try to keep it together, but just when you're about to calm down, you hear someone talk about how your company is "employee orientated." That's it. You can't take it anymore! There's a chance that the Great Resignation was less about being unhappy at work and more about being tired of hearing people say specific words and phrases. If you left for a remote job, chances are you don't have the opportunity to experience them as often as the rest of us.

One meme on our Facebook page had Boise triggered! What misused, made up or mispronounced word or phrase drives you crazy? It didn't take long for responses to come pouring in. These were our 62 favorite reactions.

62 Horrible Words And Phrases That Make Boise Angry

