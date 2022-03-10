With Warm Weather on the Way, Will We See Spiders Invading Idaho?

Back in the first grade, I knew this kid named Nathan. Nathan was a character, this kid LOVED bugs like they were cute cuddly puppies and he had a pet spider that he named "Little Nathan". I only remember this because he tried to bring it in one time for "show and tell". The only issue was that we never had a show and tell and all that did was earn the poor kid the nickname of "Nasty Nate".

Fast-forward to today and I don't think I've ever met anyone like ol' Nasty Nate. I'm sure there are people who have pet spiders and that's fantastic, good for you... but the majority of us would all agree that spiders are a HUGE "hell no".

Does the Warmer Weather Mean Spiders are Ready to Come Out and Play?

Two days ago, my fiancée messaged me while I was at work that she spotted what she believed to be a black widow spider in our garage. It was at that very moment, I set the phone down on my desk and immediately thought of Nasty Nate and where he wound up. Does he still have a passion for spiders? If I had maintained contact with him, would he be able to rescue our household from a potential black widow invasion?

I told my fiancée that I would check the garage when I got home and wondered if warmer temperatures were bringing these 8-legged freaks out of their hiding spaces. According to Weather.com, over the next ten days, we'll be seeing highs hovering around 60 degrees after all... is a spider takeover imminent?

Unfortunately, it's been about 27 years since I've last seen or heard from Nasty Nate. The last memory I have of the little rascal is running into him in the tunnels of McDonald's. He mentioned something about making shoes for insects and that was the last I heard from him. Not having an expert to turn to, I took it upon myself to do some research and I went to the experts at Raid. Hey, if they can make the stuff to zap these suckers then they surely know a thing or two, right?

According to Raid's website, warmer temperatures mean hungrier bugs!

As temperatures increase, so do the metabolic rates of insects, which means they need to eat more to survive. Thus, bugs can invade homes looking for a tasty snack or you may notice increased insect damage to your garden during warmer months.

I know what you may be thinking: "Spiders aren't insects." While you're right, more bugs around mean more food for spiders which means our homes have the potential to be literal all-you-can-eat buffets for these little spawns of Satan. It's important to be on the lookout

