Why Casey Affleck Skipped Ben Affleck’s Wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married for a second time over the weekend and celebrated their love with family and friends after initially tying the knot in Las Vegas. However, one person was not in attendance: Ben's brother Casey Affleck.

Bennifer's second wedding took place in Georgia, according to People.

Casey, meanwhile, was spotted by the paparazzi picking up coffee in Los Angeles Saturday morning (August 20). TMZ notes the Manchester by the Sea actor seemingly said he "fell asleep" when asked why he wasn't in Georgia for wedding prep.

His response difficult to understand, and the actor didn't offer clarification at the time.

However, Daily Mail reports the actor implied he had "other things" going on that day, and in a statement shared with People, a source claimed Casey had a prior commitment. It is unclear what exactly kept him from the nuptials, but the source said it was "because of family, parental obligations at home."

The younger Affleck brother is the parent to two teenage children — Indiana August and Atticus — from a former relationship with Summer Phoenix.

Casey's absence led to some speculation of a feud between him and Ben, but there is no evidence to support the claim at this time. The brothers have collaborated on projects in the past.

While Casey was not in attendance for the wedding, People notes the guest list included other stars, including Matt Damon.

The happy couple were also joined by their children. Ben's mother Christopher Anne Boldt was also in attendance after she was rushed to the hospital earlier in the weekend. According to Page Six, she reportedly injured her leg after falling off a dock.

Ben and J.Lo's second wedding comes after they said "I do" during a private Vegas ceremony in July.

The couple were previously engaged to be married in the early 2000s but never made it down the aisle. After splitting in 2004, Bennifer reignited their relationship in 2021. They announced their second engagement back in the spring.