Why After 6 Months Idaho Has Not Forgotten Michael Vaughan

Despite the efforts of family, friends, and a family of worldwide strangers, Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan remains missing. Thursday marks the six-month date of the young five-year-old little boy from Fruitland.

Timeline: Missing Idaho Child Michael Vaughan Since late July of 2021, 5-year-old Michael Vaughan has been missing from his home and family in Fruitland, Idaho. The heart-shattering story has made it's way into the homes of families nationwide and several police organizations along side thousands of volunteers continue to keep the search alive. Below is a timeline of events leading up to where we are, now.

According to multiple published reports, Michael was last seen leaving his home around six-thirty in the evening. He has blond hair blue eyes and is about three foot seven inches tall.

Federal agencies, the FBI, local agencies, the Fruitland Police Department continue to work for any leads that will bring Michael Home. Vaughan's family has taken to social media asking for any information that would lead to him coming home. This is every parent's, grandparent's, and community's biggest fear when a child goes missing.

The Fruitland Police Department with the assistance of the Idaho State Police and the FBI continue to search for missing 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. Our efforts over the last few weeks have included more ground searches in a remote forested area north of Weiser Idaho. Investigators continue to work every lead that comes in. The total number leads has risen to 738. We continue to comb through the data collected since July 27, 2021 and it is a monumental task, but we remain committed and steadfast in our efforts.

The Fruitland Police Department is forever grateful for the continued support you show for members of this agency.

Read another post from the Fruitland Police Department here. Here is their special section devoted to bringing Michael home.

Grassroots efforts have funded digital billboards that folks have seen on State Street in Boise and other parts of the Treasure Valley. The entire community of Fruitland has circulated flyers and remains united in bringing Michael Vaughan home.

