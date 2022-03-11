Where to Enjoy Gorgeous Horseback Riding Adventures in Idaho

We are finally getting a decent taste of spring here in Idaho. Warmer weather more sunshine and more plant life coming back to greet us after the winter cold and darkness. Getting outdoors and enjoying the stunning nature that the gem state has to offer is one of the best things about living here. If you are not a big hiker, camper or adventurer yourself, or even if you are - exploring the gorgeous state of Idaho on horseback is something that everyone here should experience.

It doesn't matter where in the state you live or where in the state you plan to visit, there are unique and wonderful horseback riding experiences all over the place and for any and every age and skill level.

It is hard to find people who don't love horses, even if just admired from afar. According to National Today, "horses are in fourth place on the list of the world’s most popular animals. They have been domesticated since ancient times with the earliest record of horse domestication being in 4000 B.C. We have come a long way since then but horses still play a critical role to humans."

You don't have to drive far around the Treasure Valley before you see a horse or two or ten. Growing up my best friend Kate had horses that we would ride and race through the washes of Arizona. I miss those times and was inspired to research places in the Treasure Valley and the gem state where individuals, families, friends and even kids can experience the thrill and joy of riding a horse, something you must try at least once.

Check out more about these top places in the state of Idaho to go horseback riding that came up on Trip Advisor, Yelp, and google.

