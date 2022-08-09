It's August in Idaho. That means hitting the trails, getting ready for back-to-school, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

The problem is, every year the popular beverage seems to come out on a different date. So, when will it be coming out this year? Worry not! We have the answers.

According to a Foodie who's typically in the know, @Markie_Devo, the crowd favorite PSL will be making its much anticipated return on August 30th.

That's only a few weeks away and I don't know about you but I am ready. Sure, people end up killing it by the end of September, but let's not kid ourselves...the drink is worth the hype.

Now, without a doubt society has overdone the Pumpkin Spice thing. It's great in our coffees, but do we really need it as an Oreo flavor? I don't know, it seems to sell, but I'm alright. Just give me the hot coffee.

While Starbucks may have made the drink the household name that it is today, it's not the only coffee shop selling Pumpkin Spice. You can get it just about anywhere these days.

Not even at coffee shops, you can score Pumpkin Spice flavored creamer at your grocery store and make them yourself at home without even leaving the house.

A Biggby Coffee just opened in Meridian and they sell Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice flavored drinks. Dutch Bros also has a pumpkin flavored menu. If you're not adding it to your menu in the fall, there's no question you are missing out on massive sales.

Looking for something different than Starbucks? Don't worry, Boise and The Treasure Valley have tons of delicious options to choose from. Check some of these out!

