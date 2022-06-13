We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.

The Forest Service website says, "Just 30 minutes north of the sweet little town of Elk River, Idaho, the Giant Cedar Grove Trailhead marks the start of the paved and accessible Giant Red Cedar National Recreation Trail (Trail 748). Hikers can see the "Champion Tree of Idaho," more than 18' in diameter along with many groves of old growth cedar trees."



According to Only in Your State, "Elk River (not to be confused with Elk City) is a tiny town that hovers around 100 residents and is tucked away in Idaho’s Panhandle. Here, amidst the towering pines and lush foliage that distinguishes Northern Idaho from its Southern base, you’ll find a tree that is recognized as the largest tree in North America outside the Cascades. But its size isn’t what truly makes this giant Cedar special – it’s the fact that it’s over 3,000 years old. "



Over 3,000 years old! The whole area of trees will put you in awe. Idaho is known for a lot of amazing sites and road trip worthy spots. Check out these other places worth visiting in Idaho.

Secret Revealed! The Retro Weekend Getaway Idaho Locals Don't Want To Share

10 Incredible Adventures That Must Be On Your Idaho Summer Bucket List From hikes to waterslides to kayaking in beautiful blue waters, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this summer!

10 Fun and FREE Things to Experience in Boise Idaho Whether you grew up here, live here, are new to the area, visit here or want to show your friend and family who visit the Treasure Valley around, this list can be your great budget travel guide.

15 More Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive Last fall, we put together a list of 15 small town restaurants and hidden gems that are worth making the trip to as you explore the great state of Idaho! We're not surprised that you told us that some of your favorites didn't make that list, so we put together a part two!

Visit Idaho's Ice Palace For Some Winter Magic If you are wanting some winter magic look no further than the famous Idaho Ice Palace! Located between Rexburg and Rigby Just off Hwy 20 (Exit 325). It is not just the glorious Palace either, other attractions include ice tunnels, an ice slide, a fire show as well as a fire dancer, live reindeer, Elsa and Olaf, food vendors, horse drawn sleigh rides, and tubing and sledding.

10 Cant Miss Things to Do and See in Meridian Idaho Meridian has won many awards over over the past decade or so as being one of the best places in the country to live and to raise a family. Meridian is indeed a fantastic city boarding Boise with lots to do. Scroll to check out 10 great things to do, see, experience and check out in Meridian.

Where To Ride a Horse in Idaho You don't have to drive far around the Treasure Valley or the gem state before you see a horse or two or ten. So where can you actually go on a horseback ride and even go on riding tours in the gem state? There are many breathtaking options and horse riding experiences waiting for you. Here are places in the gem state where individuals, families, friends and even kids can experience the thrill and joy of riding a horse, something you must try at least once. This list was inspired by Trip Advisor Yelp , and google reviews.



See Everything There is To Do at The Farmstead Pumpkin Patch in Kuna, Idaho Lowe Family Farmstead has been around for decades and as you can tell when you go there has been well cared for. Adults and kids were all happily wore out by the time we wrapped things up and headed toward the exit. I had no idea all of the fun and adventurous activities that were in store for us.