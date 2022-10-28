Utah Is One of The Safest States In America

Since moving to the area at the end of August, I have never been somewhere or have been doing something that I haven't felt safe. Our friends over at WalletHub put in the work to figure out how safe each state is in their "2022's Safest States in America" and here's how they did it "WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate".

Photo by Taylor Brandon on Unsplash Photo by Taylor Brandon on Unsplash loading...

Did you know that Utah has the 5th fewest fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel?

Utah is also tied with New Hampshire, Minnesota, Missouri, and South Dakota when it comes to having the lowest unemployment rate.

Washington and Utah are in the top 10 for safest states in America.

4. Utah with a total score of 63.48

9. Washington with a total score of 59.44

But, How did Idaho Do?

Idaho and Oregon didn't make the top 10 but don't get discouraged they were in the top 15.

12. Oregon with a total score of 55.48

14. Idaho with a total score of 54.67

How did WalletHub get to these scores?

"In order to determine the safest states in which to live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Personal & Residential Safety, 2) Financial Safety, 3) Road Safety, 4) Workplace Safety, and 5) Emergency Preparedness.

We evaluated those dimensions using 53 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety.

We then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample".

Amangiri Resort in Utah Amangiri Hotel Photos