Utah Family Has No Idea How Close They Were To Bigfoot (VIDEO)

Whether you call it Bigfoot or Sasquatch, we can all agree that the legendary creature is one of the most incredible things about the Northwest. People have been hunting for Bigfoot since the beginning of recorded history, and we've come across some extraordinary evidence.

Bigfoot Lives!

According to the state of Washington's National Guard, there are "tales of seven-foot-tall hairy men stalking the woods, occasionally scaring campers, lumberjacks, hikers" and more. Idaho has had its fair share of sightings, but we came across perhaps the creepiest footage of the tall hairy creature in Utah.

It looks like a standard home video of a family enjoying vacation and time in the mountains. When you look a little closer, however, you can see what appear to be multiple Bigfoots lurking on top of the mountain. Their movements match what people have described in eyewitness accounts and what we've seen in other Bigfoot videos.

In the video uploader's description, they explain how they noticed the creature in the background:

"I took my kids and their friends hiking and sledding high up in the Utah mountains. A few weeks later as I was watching the video clips I spotted three different clips with unexplained creatures that appeared to be a family of bigfoots. In the first clip the first bigfoot is seen walking away into the trees. The second clip showed a second bigfoot watching us and then disappearing. The 3rd clip appears to be another bigfoot struggling to get away. We returned to the hills to look for prints but the snow had melted days earlier."

It's the stuff of nightmares but if you're not looking closely, you might miss it.

