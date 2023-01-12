Dateline Will Debut New Episode About Tragic University of Idaho Murders

Now that the probable cause affidavit has been unsealed and is easily accessible to anyone who wants to read it, national news magazines are churning out episodes about the horrific murders of Kaylee Concalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

CBS took the lead and aired an episode of 48 Hours titled “The Idaho Student Murders” on Saturday, January 7. While it was tough to watch, the majority of the episode was a beautiful tribute to the four bright lives that were taken from us too soon.

For those that have kept up with the case mainly through headlines and news networks only reporting the facts, it was an opportunity to see how special Kaylee and Maddie’s friendship was. The episode also touched on the adorable romance between Xana and Ethan and introduced us to Tulp Valley Farms in Washington. Ethan used to work at the farm and his employers will be planting a garden in his memory and selling a special blend of tulips named “Ethan’s Smile” later this spring.

If you missed it and would like to watch it, the episode is now available to watch for Paramount+ subscribers.

Dateline to Release Two-Hour Episode About Case

Now Dateline, the show that put a lot of time and effort into the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case, returns to Idaho for their newest episode “Killings in a College Town.”

Like the 48 Hours, the Dateline episode includes an interview with Casey Arntz, who went to high school with suspect Bryan Kohberger and revealed that he had been a heavy heroin user. They’ll also interview one of his former classmates from DeSales University and a University of Idaho student who was friends with Xana and Ethan.

Some clips of those interviews have already been released online and can be seen below. One of the things Keith Morrison discusses with Martha, the U of I student, is how problematic TikTok sleuths and other social media influencers became during the investigation.

Social Media Plagues Case with Misinformation

One of those TikTok sleuths is being sued for defamation by Rebecca Scofield, a University of Idaho professor. According to KING5, the NBC affiliate in Seattle, TikTok user, Ashley Guillard, claimed that Scofield had a romantic relationship with one of the victims and was responsible for the murders. Scofield’s attorney told the television that her client had never met the victims and was out of town with her husband during the murders.

Rolling Stone recently published an in-depth look at how TikTok’s obsession with the Idaho murders raises some serious red flags about people who treat real-life murders like entertainment. The spread of misinformation not only made things more difficult for law enforcement, but it also led to threats and allegations against Maddie’s boyfriend, a close friend, a Door Dash driver and the man who appeared in a food truck video with Kaylee and Maddie.

The conversation about problematic TikTok sleuths and social influencer investigators feels very similar to the third episode of Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, a docu-series about the death of Elisa Lam, that aired on Netflix in 2021.

When Does the Dateline Episode Air?

The new episode of Dateline is set to air in the Treasure Valley on KTVB at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 13. Kohberger has waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and won’t be back in court until June 26.

Here’s another preview of the episode. Scroll beyond it to catch up on the details unveiled in the probable cause affidavit last week.

Inside the Moscow Murder Investigation

