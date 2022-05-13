Ukrainian Welcome Center Opens in Nampa [Photos]

Idaho has opened its first welcome center for Ukrainian refugees in Nampa. The Boise Rescue Mission has opened up its Lighthouse Mission for Ukrainians fleeing their homeland due to the war with Russia. The Ukrainian Welcome Center will host families through a partnership with Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Refugees and Immigrants.

Nampa's Urkrainain Welcome Center Photos Ukrainian's share their story of escaping the war on their way to Idaho.

Boise Rescue Mission CEO Reverend Bill Roscoe hosted Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk and Idaho Governor Brad Little Thursday and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and others to open the center officially. Several Ukrainians shared their dangerous journey to Idaho.

Reverend Roscoe told us how one family had lost their farm to the Russians. The family shared how dangerous it was for Ukrainians in Mexico. The Biden Administration continues to send military and nonmilitary aid to Ukraine. The Idaho Press reports that Governor Little told the crowd his heart goes out to those who have come to Idaho. The Boise Rescue Mission, the state of Idaho are working with our congressional delegation to all allow the Ukrainians to work while living in Idaho.

There appears to be no end to the Russia / Ukraine war as countries around the world struggle to help displaced families. The center is a blessing considering the housing shortage in the state of Idaho.

