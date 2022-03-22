Treefort 2022 Starts Tomorrow in Boise... Here's All the Details!

Is it just us, or has Treefort seemed to be a little under wraps this year?

Usually our email is blowing up with every little detail, but we were shocked to hear that it starts tomorrow and we haven’t really heard anything about it?!

Perhaps it’s because the last Treefort was just a few months ago in September, instead of in the springtime like usual… So maybe it’s just not as big of a deal as usual?

But whatever the case, we thought that the people in the Treasure Valley deserved a little reminder, because if you don’t already know – this music festival is one of the coolest events of the year.

Basically, you don’t want to miss out.

What is Treefort?

It is a 5-day music festival that is scattered all throughout downtown Boise. It begins tomorrow (Wednesday, March 23) and goes through Sunday, March 27.

People who wish to attend have multiple options for the types of tickets they can buy – there’s 5-day passes, fast passes, one-day passes, main stage passes, specific venue passes and so much more.

Passes can still be purchased here, and once you purchase a ticket, make sure to download the Treefort app so you can map out your days and experience all of the things!

What are the different Forts?

However, this event is so much more than just music – it also contains 13 “Forts,” or unique events that are also occurring throughout the festival.

Listed below are the different forts this year, what they entail, the times they’re happening and which ones are our favorites.

But don't just take our word for it...

The countdown is officially on, so put on your party pants and we’ll see you there!

