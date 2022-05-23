Today’s the Day to Go to Boise’s Sweetest Taffy Stops!

Hey if you're a fan of Taffy, you're gonna love what today is — it's National Taffy Day!

National Today says, “On May 23, we celebrate our favorite sweet and chewy treat on National Taffy Day. Taffy has a long history as one of America’s native sweets. Common lore has it that in the 1880s, a Jersey Shore candy shop got flooded, soaking the shop’s taffy stock with Atlantic salt water. On a lark, the owner sold the candy as “saltwater taffy” and an American delicacy was born!”

Wow, we learn new things every day, right? I definitely didn’t know that haha!

Here are the best taffy stops in the Boise area :)

Today's the Day to Go to Boise's Sweetest Taffy Places!

