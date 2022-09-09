Tired of Breathing Bad Air? Check Out How To Keep Your Air Clean!

The condition hits you in the face or, more specifically, in your eyes, nose, and skin. The irritation brought on my parts of the state experiencing massive forest fires. One gentleman living in New Meadows told us, "Brundage is on fire." The air quality in our area is so bad that high school football games have been canceled tonight.

A look at how firefighters are battling Idaho's current fires burning around the McCall area.

Check Out These Firefighting Photos Idaho Fighters Battle The Four Corners Fire

Air quality officials have urged the public to stay indoors this weekend due to the poor air quality. Outside burning is prohibited in our area due to the dangerous air quality issues.

How Do You Stay Healthy When the Air Quality is poor?

We're sharing some tips with you that we found from the El Dorado County Health and Human Service Department. You can click the link here to see the current air quality in your area.

Check Out These Tips To Fight Idaho's Poor Air Quality Comfortable and life saving tips during our time in the irritating smoke.

30 Places For You to Score Birthday Freebies in the Treasure Valley Is it your birthday month? Awesome! Let's go score you some free stuff!