This is Idaho’s #1 Thai Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see this list of your state’s most loved Thai restaurant — a list of each state’s favorite Thai restaurants compiled by Lovefood.

Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list representing Idaho!

Lovefood says, “A consistent favorite with Boise residents, Mai Thai Restaurant dishes up modern takes on Thai standards, with a focus on top-quality ingredients (such as jasmine rice shipped in from Thailand). The menu is thoughtful, with street-food-inspired plates like Thai basil (pictured): your chosen meat is stir-fried with chunky veg, a savory sauce and (you guessed it) loads of Thai basil.”

It looks like this isn’t Mai Thai’s first rodeo, as they’ve also won a variety of other awards, including being voted the Best of Boise for 12 years in a row.

Their website says, “Our mission is to consistently provide our guests with a delicious and remarkable dining experience, through creatively combining traditional and modern styles of Asian cooking. We keep our concept cutting-edge by always maintaining the highest standards of quality, freshness and seasonality of our food and drinks.”

Personally, I've never been to Mai Thai's, but I'm feeling like I need to! One thing I can really appreciate about them, and likely another huge reason they have the reputation in Boise that they do, is they strive to keep it local by partnering with local farms and sourcing local, all-natural ingredients.

