This Incredible Caldwell Mansion Has Its Own Hidden 50s Style Diner

If you've driven I-84 to and from Ontario, there's a good chance you've seen the Spanish style arch just yards away from the eastbound lanes. Curious what the road behind it leads to?

It leads to a $2.4 million mansion that looks like it stepped straight out of a Hollywood movie production! The 5,644 square foot home on 16480 Goodson Road doesn't look anything like other million dollar homes on the market in the Treasure Valley. Many of those homes, while beautiful, are pretty monochromatic and flat. This home isn't anything light that. It's colorful. It's full of arched entryways and windows. It's got features I've never seen in real life before like a fountain in the foyer and a jetted jacuzzi tub in the master bedroom. Yes, you read that right...in the bedroom, not the bathroom.

The first time I looked at the listing, it drove me nuts trying to explain the aesthetic of this home to other people. I knew there had to be an actual term for it and after texting my architect dad a photo of it, I got my answer. The proper way to describe this architectural marvel is "Spanish Colonial Revival." That style of architecture really hit its peak in the United States in the mid-1930s, but most definitely inspired this 3 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home when it was built in 2004.

As unique as it is, it appears that it just didn't interest anyone in the Treasure Valley. It was on the market for 400 days without a sale. Zillow shows that it was listed in September 2020. The listing was removed in October 2021.

Just how unique is it? Take a look around and see for yourself! We're really impressed with the little '50s Style Diner hidden in a space that can also be used to display some really cool cars from that era!

