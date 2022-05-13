This Idaho Woman Stormed The Capitol. Did She Get Off Too Easy?

January 6th, 2021 has gone down in history. Hundreds of people stormed the United States Capitol, property was damaged, people were hurt, and crimes were clearly committed.

Regardless of your stance on what happened, let's all agree that if you break into a federal building by breaking doors and windows, it's illegal. You probably shouldn't do that. Because if you do, you're probably going to do some time.

Just like Pam Hemphill of Boise. She attended the January 6th riot, forcing entry into the Capitol Building, and got caught. A fun little sidenote, a few months before said riot, Hemphill and some of her pals forced their way into Idaho's Statehouse, breaking down (you guessed it) windows and doors on their way in.

For her trouble, Hemphill has earned herself two months in jail, and she'll also have to fulfill some community service.

One prosecutor described Hemphill's actions in detail:

She encouraged others to come to the Capitol for a "WAR” on social media, even before she arrived, and further encouraged others out in Washington, D.C. on the evening of January 5 to ‘occupy the Capitol’ and break the glass like they did in Boise.

Let's get down to the question at hand: Did Pam Hemphill get off easy for participating in the January 6th insurrection? Does the time fit the crime, or should further punishments be handed out?

