This Boise Business Is Brewing Up Opportunities

In what may be the most creative way of recruiting Boise has seen, starting July 15, a free slice of pizza and a beer are being offered for anyone looking to talk about working in the food and beverage industry. Every Monday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Lost Grove Brewing is hosting a hiring party in partnership with Compass Group, searching for more members to join the team on the campus of Boise State University. Compass Group is a leading food and support company providing services to hospitals, schools, arenas, and more.

When asked about the purpose for the event, Jake Black the owner of Lost Grove Brewery said, “There have been a lot of people who have left this industry. Covid had a great impact.” Ben Southard, the Director of Boise State Dining echoed that sentiment stating, “ COVID has been tough on the food industry. Work has gotten harder, and many are leaving the industry they love.” There’s an alternative, though. Compass Group, is offering great pay and benefits with the necessary training. Leading to the opportunities from cooks to sous chefs, and supervisors.

Chartwell is the new food service that is taking over the dining program at Boise State. Black has been working with Southard on having a relationship with the students and community in an effort of hiring new applicants. Black says “We're hoping to bring as many students to come to chat with Compass Group and in exchange. We will be offering a free slice of pizza and a beer just for having a chat.” A hiring party isn’t the only thing being offered. Those who work in Food and Beverage already will be receiving discounts on their food to show appreciation. Black also mentioned, “Trying to hire right now in the job market is tough, especially after covid. We're here to provide a chance for the public who are interested in working in the food and service industry to come down and give it a chance.”

If you or someone you know is searching for a career, consider having a chat with Compass Group about the opportunities in the food and beverage industry and enjoy some pizza, and beer here at Lost Grove Brewing in Boise Idaho. This will last until August 15th, 2022. More information can be located at compassgroupcareers.com

Lost Grove Brewing

Remote Jobs in Boise Hiring Now