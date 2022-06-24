Things to Bring to Boise Music Festival 2022
SUNSCREEN || Practice safe sun by protecting yourself with sunscreen! Temperatures are expected to reach 88 degrees by noon with a low of 58 degrees after sunset at 9:30 p.m.
- And remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours!
Photo by || Unsplash
SUN HATS || Expo Idaho, the home of Boise Music Festival, provides little to no overhead shade. Keep cool with a sun hat from home, or buy one from a festival merch stand.
CAMPING CHAIRS || Unless you bring a camping chair from home, Boise Music Festival is a standing field-only! We highly suggest bringing a chair or picnic blanket!
STROLLERS & WAGONS || BMF is a kid-friendly event! The comfier your kiddos are, the more fun families will have! Bring on the kid cruisers!
Photo by || Unsplash
COMFY SHOES || Whether you're dancing, walking, standin' or jammin'—supportive footwear is everything when you're on your feet all day. If you're forced to choose between fashion and function, go for comfort, friend.
- NOTE || Most of the festival takes place in a grassy field!
Photo by || Unsplash
LIGHT-COLORED CLOTHES || With endless sunshine and temps as high as 88 degrees, light-colored clothing will be your best bet to beat the heat!
LIGHT JACKET || Temperatures are expected to cool down to 58 degrees after the 9:30 sunset.
CASH || Cards are accepted at by some vendors, but not all! Skip the line and the hassle of dealing with the ATM. Cash on-hand is the key to fuss-free shopping with more than 160 vendors and across the swag stands!
Photo by || Unsplash
CHARGER || If you're looking to capture every savory BMF moment, don't forget your external charger!