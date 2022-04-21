These Boise Pho Restaurants Are The Perfect Rainy Day Cure

For those who love to eat out, Boise really is becoming one of the best cities in the country. So often we see in major publications the "hype" behind our city and the food, drink, and entertainment options. While cuisine is slowing growing in its diversity, there's a little something for everyone.

What is a Boise resident to do when it's pouring rain outside? Recently, we have experienced some real abnormal weather for April. We have woken up to snow on our windshields and have seen temperatures drop below where we ideally, would like to see them.

Napping, coffee, reading a book--all of these things come to mind when we think about rainy day activities. One underrated activity, however, is stopping by one of our many local Vietnamese restaurants and slurping up a big bowl of fresh pho.

Interested in some of the best, highest-rated options in town? Check out this list below:

