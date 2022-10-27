These 7 Boise Area Football Teams are Among Idaho’s Best

It's football season here in the Treasure Valley, in Idaho, and across the country--can you feel it? By feel it, we mean the exhaustion from tailgate parties, the stretching of waistbands after watch parties and perhaps the lack of "attention span" from your significant other?

Locally, football is really ramping up. The Boise State Broncos have rebounded from an awful start to their season and are starting to get a little national (and much needed local) love once again. Even the Idaho Vandals are ranked in their own division and are looking to have a significantly improved season compared to what they're used to having.

It's the grassroots football that takes place all over town on Friday nights, however, that is often most exciting. Across the State of Idaho, there are plenty of really great football programs and often they send their best player on to the next level.

Tough Idaho football players like Shea McClellin is a perfect example of a kid that played football in Marsing and is now among the best not only in Boise State history, but in the NFL as well.

This year, there are SEVEN local football programs that are stacked up as the best in the State of Idaho!

Seven of Idaho's Best Football Programs are in the Treasure Valley Here's a look at these top teams!

Is your team or alma mater on this list?

Starting this weekend, State Football Playoffs are underway. All seven of these teams are up for a title and the brackets have been made.

Check out the 5A bracket HERE.

Check out the 4A bracket HERE.

Check out the 3A bracket HERE.

Idaho's Top 10 Best Public High Schools According to the rankings on Niche.com, these schools earned the distinction of the best public high schools in the Gem State. Factors considered included academics, teachers, clubs & activities, administration, food, diversity, college prep, health & safety, sports and resources & facilities.

Top 10 School Districts in Idaho with the Slowest Internet