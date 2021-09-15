Boise Police Urgently Need Help With These 20 Unsolved Crimes

Has anyone else felt like crime in the Treasure Valley is on the rise? With growth comes a rise in these types of things, and the City of Boise is growing quickly. That growth, however, should never be an excuse for this kind of behavior in our town.

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

Did you recognize any of those pictured suspects, above?

A few months ago now, we shared with you the statistics of crime for the year 2020 here in the State of Idaho and even broke that down by county. In both Ada and Canyon counties, crime overall, was down. Could the pandemic have played a role in less crime--as more people were simply at home? Some say, perhaps.

So many of these open cases are for theft--both small and large. What's going on with the theft, Boise?

If you have any leads or recognize anyone pictured in the open cases above, you can contact the Boise Police Department on their non-emergency line: (208) 377-6790.

While many of these cases aren't too serious-- some of THESE are--and they're the most wanted folks in the Treasure Valley

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?

The Boise Police Department asks that you please do not try and apprehend any of these folks and of course, EVERYONE IS PRESUMED TO BE INNOCENT until they are proven guilty.