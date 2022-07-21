There’s Nothing Special About The Nicknames of These Idaho Cities
What's in a name? That which we call a rose / By Any Other Name would smell as sweet.
- Juliet Capulet, William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet (Act 2, Scene 2)
In case your Shakespeare's a bit rusty, allow us to explain. In essence, Ms. Capulet contends a rose called by another name would retain its sweet fragrance and red-pedaled beauty. Put another more common way, a rose is a rose.
In the tragic case of Ms. Capulet and her star-crossed lover, Romeo, the meaning carries in poetic fashion. Fast-forward centuries later to Gem State, USA, however, and the same sentiment lacks luster when it comes to the nicknames of several Idaho cities. In a word, they're underwhelming. Hardly a nod to the greatness of each city on the list, they lack the allure of a name that draws a person in, sparking their curiosity. Ashton, Idaho's nickname, for example, is the "Seed Potato Capitol." It's almost as if someone woke up and thought, "Gee, we sure do have a lot of seed potatoes here. Let's just call it that and slap a capitol on the end." And the rest is poorly labeled history.
So what is it? Are we being too critical or do we just expect more for our beloved state? You be the judge. Check out our list of Idaho cities with names we consider boring or forgettable in every way.
- Ashton - Seed Potato Capital
- Blackfoot - Potato Capitol of the World
- Boise - City of Trees
- Buhl - Trout Capitol
- Coeur d'Alene - Lake City & CDA
- Meridian - The Center of the Treasure Valley
- Nampa - The Heart of the Treasure Valley
- Pocatello - Gate City & Poky
- Wallace - Silver Capital of the World
- Wendell - Hub City of the Magic Valley
Are You Mispronouncing The Unique Names of These Idaho Places?
Five Funny Business Names In Boise
5 Other Hilarious Boise Business Names
15 Idahoan Names Perfect For Your Next Fur Baby
So what is it? Are we being too critical or do we just expect more for our beloved state? You be the judge. Check out our list of Idaho cities with names we consider forgettable in every way.
- Ashton - Seed Potato Capital
- Blackfoot - Potato Capitol of the World
- Boise - City of Trees
- Buhl - Trout Capitol
- Coeur d'Alene - Lake City & CDA
- Meridian - The Center of the Treasure Valley
- Nampa - The Heart of the Treasure Valley
- Pocatello - Gate City & Poky
- Wallace - Silver Capital of the World
- Wendell - Hub City of the Magic Valley