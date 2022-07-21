There’s Nothing Special About The Nicknames of These Idaho Cities

What's in a name? That which we call a rose / By Any Other Name would smell as sweet.

- Juliet Capulet, William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet (Act 2, Scene 2)

In case your Shakespeare's a bit rusty, allow us to explain. In essence, Ms. Capulet contends a rose called by another name would retain its sweet fragrance and red-pedaled beauty. Put another more common way, a rose is a rose.



via GIPHY

In the tragic case of Ms. Capulet and her star-crossed lover, Romeo, the meaning carries in poetic fashion. Fast-forward centuries later to Gem State, USA, however, and the same sentiment lacks luster when it comes to the nicknames of several Idaho cities. In a word, they're underwhelming. Hardly a nod to the greatness of each city on the list, they lack the allure of a name that draws a person in, sparking their curiosity. Ashton, Idaho's nickname, for example, is the "Seed Potato Capitol." It's almost as if someone woke up and thought, "Gee, we sure do have a lot of seed potatoes here. Let's just call it that and slap a capitol on the end." And the rest is poorly labeled history.

So what is it? Are we being too critical or do we just expect more for our beloved state? You be the judge. Check out our list of Idaho cities with names we consider boring or forgettable in every way.

Ashton - Seed Potato Capital

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash loading...

Blackfoot - Potato Capitol of the World

Photo by blackieshoot on Unsplash Photo by blackieshoot on Unsplash loading...

Boise - City of Trees

Photo by Bryce Boehler on Unsplash Photo by Bryce Boehler on Unsplash loading...

Buhl - Trout Capitol

Photo by Hunter Brumels on Unsplash Photo by Hunter Brumels on Unsplash loading...

Coeur d'Alene - Lake City & CDA

The Coeur d' Alene Golf & Spa Resort The Coeur d' Alene Golf & Spa Resort loading...

Meridian - The Center of the Treasure Valley

Photo by Nadjib BR on Unsplash Photo by Nadjib BR on Unsplash loading...

Nampa - The Heart of the Treasure Valley

Photo by Pin Adventure Map on Unsplash Photo by Pin Adventure Map on Unsplash loading...

Pocatello - Gate City & Poky

Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash loading...

Wallace - Silver Capital of the World

Photo by Scottsdale Mint on Unsplash Photo by Scottsdale Mint on Unsplash loading...

Wendell - Hub City of the Magic Valley

Photo by Almos Bechtold on Unsplash Photo by Almos Bechtold on Unsplash loading...

Are You Mispronouncing The Unique Names of These Idaho Places?

Five Funny Business Names In Boise I love when a business gets creative with their name. If you want my business, be creative! There's a lot of power in a name. Here are five funny business names in Boise.

5 Other Hilarious Boise Business Names You thought it was over after the first list? I don't think so. There are many more funny business names in Boise to get to. Let's meet five more of my favorites.

15 Idahoan Names Perfect For Your Next Fur Baby As a fellow dog parent and Idahoan, I can appreciate these clever, cute and local pet names!

Get our free mobile app

So what is it? Are we being too critical or do we just expect more for our beloved state? You be the judge. Check out our list of Idaho cities with names we consider forgettable in every way.

Ashton - Seed Potato Capital

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash loading...

Blackfoot - Potato Capitol of the World

Photo by blackieshoot on Unsplash Photo by blackieshoot on Unsplash loading...

Boise - City of Trees

Photo by Bryce Boehler on Unsplash Photo by Bryce Boehler on Unsplash loading...

Buhl - Trout Capitol

Photo by Hunter Brumels on Unsplash Photo by Hunter Brumels on Unsplash loading...

Coeur d'Alene - Lake City & CDA

The Coeur d' Alene Golf & Spa Resort The Coeur d' Alene Golf & Spa Resort loading...

Meridian - The Center of the Treasure Valley

Photo by Nadjib BR on Unsplash Photo by Nadjib BR on Unsplash loading...

Nampa - The Heart of the Treasure Valley

Photo by Pin Adventure Map on Unsplash Photo by Pin Adventure Map on Unsplash loading...

Pocatello - Gate City & Poky

Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash loading...

Wallace - Silver Capital of the World

Photo by Scottsdale Mint on Unsplash Photo by Scottsdale Mint on Unsplash loading...

Wendell - Hub City of the Magic Valley

Photo by Almos Bechtold on Unsplash Photo by Almos Bechtold on Unsplash loading...

Are You Mispronouncing The Unique Names of These Idaho Places?

Five Funny Business Names In Boise I love when a business gets creative with their name. If you want my business, be creative! There's a lot of power in a name. Here are five funny business names in Boise.

5 Other Hilarious Boise Business Names You thought it was over after the first list? I don't think so. There are many more funny business names in Boise to get to. Let's meet five more of my favorites.

15 Idahoan Names Perfect For Your Next Fur Baby As a fellow dog parent and Idahoan, I can appreciate these clever, cute and local pet names!