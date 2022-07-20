Boise's about to stage the tailgate of the summer for Kenny Chesney's Here & Now tour!

Idaho's Treasure Valley welcomes Chesney and his crew on Wednesday, July 27th at the Ford Idaho Center! The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and opens with 2022's ACM Female Artist of the Year winner, Carley Pearce.

With an opus of country mega-hits like Beer in Mexico, She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy, You & Tequila, and Out Last Night, Chesney's Here & Now tour is drawing huge crowds and spurring next-level tailgating. And Boise, we're up! It's time to take our trucks by the tail and party on the parking lot black top! When it comes to tailgating, it's a No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems situation, but there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to do it right.

So tailgating—what is it?!

via GIPHY

In short, a tailgate party is a big a** bash held in a field or a parking lot outside of spectator events. In the eight-to-12 hours leading up to the event, folks drop their tailgates and pop their trunks to set up a camp-like atmosphere trimmed with bangin' barbeque, booze (for those who imbibe), friends, cornhole and more!



via GIPHY

Whether you're new to tailgating or it's been a while since you partied in a parking lot, scroll on for the list of essentials you need to tailgate like a pro at the Kenny Chesney pre-show tailgate party!

For a list of miscellaneous tailgate essentials like condiments, sunscreen, jumper cables and speakers, visit the Tailgate Master! Need bbq or dessert inspiration? Check out the Grill Master's 7 Tips for Making Flame-Kissed Steaks or their full gallery of tailgate-friendly foods and recipes here!

Happy tailgating!

The Ultimate Tailgate Prep List Boise Needs for Kenny Chesney With an opus of country mega-hits like Beer in Mexico, She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy, You & Tequila, and Out Last Night, Chesney's Here & Now tour is drawing huge crowds and spurring next-level tailgating.

And Boise, we're up! It's time to take our trucks by the tail and party on the parking lot black top like it's 1999.

These 5 Beers Are Technically Illegal in the State of Idaho These are the five delicious beers with over 16% alcohol by volume which is pretty high as it is. Even crazier? There's a beer with close to 30% ABV!

Craft Beer Lovers: Name a better duo than Boise & Breweries - I'll wait. Boise is proving to be a hot spot for local breweries, and we couldn't be more excited.

Beer n' Juice: 6 Boise Greenbelt Parks Parents & Kids Can Party In

Grab Your Flip Flops & Party On The Beach This Week In Boise It may be winter, but in Boise, we're partying like it's summer.