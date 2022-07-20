The Ultimate Tailgate Prep List Boise Needs for Kenny Chesney
Boise's about to stage the tailgate of the summer for Kenny Chesney's Here & Now tour!
Idaho's Treasure Valley welcomes Chesney and his crew on Wednesday, July 27th at the Ford Idaho Center! The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and opens with 2022's ACM Female Artist of the Year winner, Carley Pearce.
With an opus of country mega-hits like Beer in Mexico, She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy, You & Tequila, and Out Last Night, Chesney's Here & Now tour is drawing huge crowds and spurring next-level tailgating. And Boise, we're up! It's time to take our trucks by the tail and party on the parking lot black top! When it comes to tailgating, it's a No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems situation, but there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to do it right.
So tailgating—what is it?!
In short, a tailgate party is a big a** bash held in a field or a parking lot outside of spectator events. In the eight-to-12 hours leading up to the event, folks drop their tailgates and pop their trunks to set up a camp-like atmosphere trimmed with bangin' barbeque, booze (for those who imbibe), friends, cornhole and more!
Whether you're new to tailgating or it's been a while since you partied in a parking lot, scroll on for the list of essentials you need to tailgate like a pro at the Kenny Chesney pre-show tailgate party!
