The Ultimate Tailgate Prep List Boise Needs for Kenny Chesney

Getty Images

Boise's about to stage the tailgate of the summer for Kenny Chesney's Here & Now tour!

Idaho's Treasure Valley welcomes Chesney and his crew on Wednesday, July 27th at the Ford Idaho Center! The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and opens with 2022's ACM Female Artist of the Year winner, Carley Pearce.

With an opus of country mega-hits like Beer in Mexico, She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy, You & Tequila, and Out Last Night, Chesney's Here & Now tour is drawing huge crowds and spurring next-level tailgating. And Boise, we're up! It's time to take our trucks by the tail and party on the parking lot black top! When it comes to tailgating, it's a No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems situation, but there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to do it right.

So tailgating—what is it?!

via GIPHY

In short, a tailgate party is a big a** bash held in a field or a parking lot outside of spectator events. In the eight-to-12 hours leading up to the event, folks drop their tailgates and pop their trunks to set up a camp-like atmosphere trimmed with bangin' barbeque, booze (for those who imbibe), friends, cornhole and more!

via GIPHY

Whether you're new to tailgating or it's been a while since you partied in a parking lot, scroll on for the list of essentials you need to tailgate like a pro at the Kenny Chesney pre-show tailgate party!

For a list of miscellaneous tailgate essentials like condiments, sunscreen, jumper cables and speakers, visit the Tailgate Master! Need bbq or dessert inspiration? Check out the Grill Master's 7 Tips for Making Flame-Kissed Steaks or their full gallery of tailgate-friendly foods and recipes here!

Happy tailgating! 

And Boise, we're up! It's time to take our trucks by the tail and party on the parking lot black top like it's 1999.

