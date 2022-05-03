This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.

Boasting an impressive 28,469-square-feet. - That sounds like way too much cleaning to me!- There are 13 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. There are a few members that had ownership and property of the estate. According to Trulia, they seriously considered turning the impressive mansion into a bed and breakfast. That plan didn't pan out and instead, sold the biggest house in Idaho in June 2020 for about $5 million. Truly estimates the home is worth just over $8 million though. In 2013 it sold for nearly $16 million!



Here is a blurb about if from the Truly website describing the home when it was still for sale: "Perfect for large family retreat, corporate retreat, use your imagination. Imagine 26,00 sq.ft. of ''5 Star Hotel'' quality, large home theater, exercise center, outdoor salt water pool, putting green, tennis and much, much more. Very private 3.8 acre site with 452 feet of deep water frontage. 10+ car garage, caretaker home and large shop. Irreplaceable."

The Story and Photos Behind Idaho's Biggest Home See incredible photos of the largest house in Idaho and the story behind how it came to be.

