💎 The Simple Way To Humiliate The Idaho Homewrecker Who Banged Your Husband

HOMEWRECKERS in the making

"I want to be a homewrecking-w$@%e when I grow up," said no little girl ever.

Yet here you are, all grown-up and defiling a married man's wedding vows. His role in the affair is equally as despicable as yours, but you're the star of this show.

JUSTIFYING the unjustifiable

You betrayed the Woman Code—the unwritten rule never to sleep with another woman's husband. The moment you realized you were pursuing a married man should have been the moment you broke it off. But you didn't.

He swears he'll leave her. His wife can't give him what I can. We didn't mean for this to happen. We're both in miserable marriages. His wife stopped paying attention to him. He says he loves me. We're good for one another. What we have is special & rare. His wife will get over this someday. —Selfish & Predatory Women Everywhere

But pathetic and selfish as they are, you had your reasons. Consequences be damned, you're willing go to the mattresses for this. Literally. And then the unexpected occurs.

A PRIVATE-TURNED-PUBLIC affair

The moment she realized she was pursuing a married man should have been the moment she broke it off. But she didn't. Invited or not, she abandoned her self-respect and integrity in an attempt to steal your man, your family, and your happily ever after.

Get her, girl. Now it's your turn to destroy her world. From her miserable face and name, to her workplace and social media accounts, you're ready to tell the world exactly what kind of woman she really is.

Scroll on for a gallery featuring Idaho's most despicable and shameless homewreckers as revealed by their affair partner's wife.

