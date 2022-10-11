The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again.
Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood
We came across this warning in a local Boise Facebook group and thought to ourselves--can this really be happening that often!? Apparently car hoods and engines really are nice, warm, and protected.
Until the car starts.
According to Embrace, a national pet insurance brand, cars on the streets are easy shelters for little animals like squirrels or cats and enough though that may be the case--it risks the animal's life.
Want to make sure you aren't going to injure a kitty before you drive off--especially if you've been parked outside?
Take an occasional peak under the hood of your car and look for a furry friend, just to be safe. Also, a bang on the hood or a honk of the horn could be enough to scare out the furry creature as well. If you spot one inside of the car and can't scare them out, put on some thick glove and see if you can pull they out yourself. Moving parts like fan belts could kill the animal.
