Be Aware Of The Deer, Peak Season is Here!

It’s that time of the year again when we start to see more deer migrating, I saw a deer this morning on my drive to work it was walking in my community which is in South East Boise.

October through December is peak deer migration, season and when we start to see more deer-related accidents so make sure that you are alert during the next couple of months. November you will see the highest rate of deer collisions. With it being mating season bucks will be chasing down does.

According to petkeen.com, about 1.5 million motor vehicle accidents in the US are caused by deer each year most common time for those collisions is between 6 PM and 9 PM, and when there is a full moon you’re more likely to hit a deer.

If you go to the Idaho fish and game website, you can report roadkill and you are required to fill out form CE-51 which is a wildlife salvage permit do you have 24 hours to notify the fish and game in 72 hours to obtain a salvage permit salvage permits are free, and the persons salvaging and consuming the meat do so at their own risk.

The Idaho Fish and Game website recommends these precautions to help avoid collisions.

Slow Down. Driving slower increases reaction time.

Always wear your seat belt.

Scan ahead.

Use your breaks, do not try to swerve.

Pay extra attention in areas posted with wildlife crossing signs.

Don't tailgate.

Statefarm.com shared that during the 2021-2022 the likelihood of collisions with Animals were 1 in 39 in Montana who was ranked 2 in the country. In Wyoming it was 1 in 58 and ranted 8 in the country which were considered high risk. Idaho and Oregon are considered medium risk, while Nevada is a low risk state.

Idaho is ranked 26th with a 1 in 103 chance

Nevada is ranked 39th with a 1 in 166 chance

Oregon is ranked 27th with a 1 in 144 chance

Idahoans Should Fear the Deer A look at the dangers of wildlife crossing the roads in Idaho.