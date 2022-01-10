The Results Are In For Boise’s Number #1 Bar
This past week, we shared the qualities that make up the best dive bar in Boise. We then asked you based on those criteria, where is the best dive bar in Boise? The Treasure Valley didn't disappoint with their responses! Here's what you had to say.
The People Have Spoken: This Is Boise's Best Dive Bar
We recently shared the qualities that make a great dive bar and asked you to share who you think meets that criteria. The people of Boise have spoken and the winner by a landslide was in fact Sud's Tavern! Here are the top reasons why as told by locals.
But if you want to visit the raunchiest...
If we to describe this downtown Boise bar that was recently featured by Barstool Sports, the word "raunchy" really wouldn't even come to mind. The bar, home to many fun nights and a safe space for everyone, is just another place that makes Boise so special.
As featured by Barstool Sports, however, the internet just can't get enough of THIS popular nightlife destination...
Maybe you just want to post on Instagram from somewhere...