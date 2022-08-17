If we've learned anything from Yellowstone, it's that cowboyin' ain't easy.
The show's main character, John Dutton, embodies the skill, grit, and stamina it takes to herd cattle and maintain a ranch in the wilds of the west. From repairing fences to caring for horses and conserving the land beneath his boots, Dutton reminds us that cowboys are among America's hardest workers.
In any labor-oriented profession, appropriate attire and footwear can be the difference between a job well done or mistake in the making. Cowboying is no exception.
Classic Cowboy Attire
- denim or wool trousers
- breathable and loose cotton shirts
- leather vests with pockets
- canvas or wool jackets in colder months
- chaps
- Stetsons
- and of course, cowboy boots
Task & Purpose
Each piece of cowboy attire serves a unique task and purpose. The brim of a Stetson, for example, is molded to protect cowboys and ranch hands from harsh weather and the sun's rays. Chaps are worn to protect the legs from hazardous environmental conditions and livestock. They're also worn to prevent injury and lacerations from thorns, prickly vegetation, and sagebrush. Equally as significant as Stetsons and chaps are a cowboy's boots that are crafted in five different styles. Pointed, round, square, snip, and broad square toe boots all serve a different purpose and provide wearers with different kinds of comfort.
Pointed Toe Cowboy Boots
The star of today's rodeo is the pointed toe cowboy boot! Horse Racing Sense magazine contends the triangular shaped boot has "facilitated the lives of horse-riding cowboys everywhere," more than any other shape. Round toed and square toed boots are appreciated for their comforts, but they're not the ideal choices for meeting the demands of cowboying. The point and the slippery-smooth texture of the pointed toe soles make gliding in and out of stirrups a breeze. While many might dismiss the functionality of the boot's shape, experienced cowboys appreciate the difference it makes.
If you're a lady in the market for a pair of cowgirl boots, keep scrolling for a list of quality retailers and beautiful styles!