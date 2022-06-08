You'll encounter a wide-variety of people when you come to Boise, Idaho. There are blue-collar workers, students, wealthy executives, one of the nation's biggest Basque communities, farmers, and families. As unique as the population is in Boise, you'll start to notice some themes in the people you'll run across. Did you see that person at the last store you were at? Or is it just someone dressed the same?

Photo by: Priscilla du Preez on Unsplash Photo by: Priscilla du Preez on Unsplash loading...

In this article, I'll be describing the five people you'll meet in Boise. Now, of course there are many more types of people than the five I'll mention here; but, if you've spent time in Boise, whether it's a long or short period of time, I'd be willing to bet you met or came across all five of these people.

Photo by: Bryce Boehler on Unsplash Photo by: Bryce Boehler on Unsplash loading...

You know what? Let's make a fun game out of it. Write down these five people on a piece of paper, or on the Notepad app on your iPhone. Who uses paper lists these days? Besides me. I'm old school like that. I don't know why. I use my phone for everything else, but lists I like to have in my hand separate from my phone. Anyways...write down these five people you'll meet and see if you can cross each one off during your next trip to Target, Albertsons, or Walmart. Keep the list handy. Forget writing it down, keep scrolling and I made an adorable list for you and you can simply print it off. Print many copies. Give some to your friends so they can play, too. Make any grocery run or errands interesting by playing this game. I feel confident that regardless of where you're running your errands, you'll come across all five of these people.

Photo by: Hannah Valentine on Unsplash Photo by: Hannah Valentine on Unsplash loading...

Now, let's get to the list. I'd like to introduce you to the five people you'll meet in Boise.

Photo by: Clay Banks on Unsplash Photo by: Clay Banks on Unsplash loading...

Photo by: Helena Lopes on Unsplash Photo by: Helena Lopes on Unsplash loading...

The Five People You'll Meet In Boise Boise is home to a wide-variety of people. It's what makes our city so unique. As unique as it may be, you will see certain types of people more often than others. Here are the five people you'll meet in Boise, everywhere you go, any time you go out. Let me introduce you.

How To Respond To "I Love You" According To The People Of Idaho Hearing "I love you" can be a beautiful magic moment. However, if you're not feeling it back, it can be quite scary. What do you do? What do you say? There's no right answer. When asked, here's what Idaho residents said they would do.