The Best Ice Cream Treat To Try This Summer In Idaho And Surrounding States

The weather this summer has been nothing short of brutal in Idaho. We've had a month straight of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. It just isn't right! We 're all struggling...well...most of us are struggling.

If you own a ice cream shop you probably aren't hating the heat this summer. If anything, you're likely profiting from the extreme heat. This weather has us all screaming. Both because of the temperatures...and for ice cream.

Thankfully, The Food Network feels our pain. They were kind enough to put a list together of the best ice cream treats in every state in the country. Even if it wasn't 100 degrees outside, these bad lads look like they would be great in any weather.

I decided it would be fun to share Idaho's best ice cream, and the best frozen treat in the surrounding states. We've still got many weeks left of summer, and this dry heat isn't going to go anywhere.

These are not your ordinary scoops of ice cream. These are all unique treats that would be worth traveling for. You'll find items stuffed with filling, one of a kind flavors, and concoctions you won't find at your local creamery.

Let's get to it before the ice cream melts! Here is the best ice cream treat in Idaho, and the best ice cream in surrounding states. Afterwards, stick around and we can talk about which one looks best.

That Sugar Sugar in Idaho looks amazing. However, if I had to pick only one. I'm liking what Utah is serving up. That looks interesting.

What's your favorite treat on the list? Which one is screaming out your name? They all look amazing and you really can't go wrong with any one of those. Especially this summer.

If you want to see the rest of the list with every state in the country included, check it out on the Food Network's website.

There's plenty more of that in Idaho, too. If the ice cream sammie isn't your style, then consider these other frozen treats.

