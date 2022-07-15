The 3 Most Beautiful Golf Courses in the World Are In Idaho
As you walk down the fairway of life you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round. —Ben Hogan
Idaho's fairways are some of the most highly sought after around the world. They're also some of the most beautiful. Gem State golf courses possess an almost magical allure professionals and novices alike are drawn to.
With views of unparalleled beauty and amenities that can soothe the soul, it's no wonder Idaho golf resorts are prime vacation, wedding, anniversary, and getaway destinations. Who wouldn't want to celebrate in a venue like the one featured above? Only a charlatan, we suppose.
While Idaho is home to more than 100 fantastic golf courses—all ranked by a series of metrics and technicalities far outside my lane—I've chosen to highlight the three most breathtaking greens from the lot. That's right. You won't find a fancy evaluation or a survey in sight. This is a list based purely on looks.
Keep scrolling for a gallery of Idaho's most stunning golf courses! For a fantastic time on the green, plan your next 18-to-36 holes or weekend golf outing to Coeur D'Alene Golf & Spa Resort, Gozzer Golf Club, or the Golf Club at Table Rock.