The 12 Most Unique Idaho Things To Buy On Amazon Prime Right Now

If Idaho-inspired gifts, décor, and more are your huckaberry jam, you're right at Idahome with us, friend. Truth be told, we dug up some real gems on our search for the most unique Gem State things we could buy from the digital mega-store that has everything from A to Z.



It felt like we journeyed from Boise to Sand Point and back to track down these fab finds, but it was worth it in the end. Whether we're treating ourselves or someone we love to something Idaho'esque, we're considering this the 12 items of Christmas in July-da-ho!

Idaho-about-you, but our gang of Treasure Valley fanatics thinks that's cooler than winter in McCall.



Keep scrolling to check out our Idaho-centric gallery featuring:

Idaho high-end art



Idaho hand-crafted wall décor



Idaho home goods



Idaho books & guides + more all on Amazon Prime!

