Thank an Idaho Barber or Cosmetologist Today, Here’s Why!

Its National Barber Mental Health Awareness Day, so share the love and check in on your Idaho barbers and cosmetologists.

National Today says, “It’s a near certainty that when you sit down in your barber’s chair, they’re going to ask you how you’re doing. National Barber Mental Health Awareness Day on May 19 was created to ensure that we’re remembering to return the question, to check in with our barbers as they so often check in on us.”

I love that. As much as it might be a running joke to say that your barber is your therapist, that’s probably not too far-fetched considering they work closely with all kinds of people day-in and day-out, and we customers tend to overshare and tell our barbers everything.

National Today says, “It’s not uncommon for a customer to unload their personal struggles onto their barber and that can be a heavy burden to carry, especially if the barber is having a bad day themselves.”

Next time you can, thank an Idaho barber and “turn the table” by checking in on them and asking them about their lives :)

