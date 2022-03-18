Sun & Snow: Spring In Boise Is A Wild Ride

The weather has been pretty nice across the Treasure Valley this month. That doesn't mean that we're done with winter weather, though. It might seem like its been a while since we've seen significant snowfall, but that's precisely when one of those surprise Spring snowstorms happens.

How much snow does Boise get in March?

On average, Boise sees 1.2 inches of snow every March. 2018 was the last time we saw more than the average was last year when 2.6 inches of snow fell.

How much snow does Boise get in April?

Hardly any. There have been a few big storms, but the average snowfall is 0.1 inches.

Sun & Snow: Spring In Boise Can Be A Crazy Ride

