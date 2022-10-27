Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Books or Looks?

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed.

The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year.

As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and experience greatly influence a novice educator's starting compensation.

The National Educator Association reports the average American teacher owes approximately $58,700 in student loan debt. Given the shockingly low entry wages of their chosen profession, educator debt is problematic to say the least. And really, even if a teacher is or isn't saddled with student loans, living off less than $40,000 a year is challenging.

The Looks. According to data collected by ZipRecruiter, Idaho strippers make an average of $40,864 a year.

As of October 2022, salaries for strippers in Boise, Idaho ranged between $23,310 and $93,241. Key factors such as pole dancing skills, location, and experience play a major role in a dancer's compensation.

Stripper Salaries in Boise

$23,310 (25th percentile)

$29,371 (75th percentile)

$93,241 (90th percentile)

While the wide pay range and percentile breakdown shows the majority of Idaho's teachers and strippers share similar financial challenges, ZipRecruiter reports business is booming in Boise's stripper industry.

The job recruiting site is actively encouraging aspiring dancers in the Treasure Valley to apply to their next high-paying stripper gig.

What's your take on the wage disparity that exists between Idaho's teachers and strippers?

