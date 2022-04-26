St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Go On-Sale TOMORROW!!!

Tomorrow is the day to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win the 18th annual Idaho St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! For nearly 20 years running the Boise area has been one of the most successful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway cities in the country. Last year for the 2021 giveaway, the St. Jude Dream Home Raffle Sold in an hour and a half and earned St. Jude Children's Research Hospital $1.7 Million. The home that was won last year was a gorgeous newly built home in Meridian valued at $625,000 The home is 2,422 square feet, is single level with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This year the 2022 Dream Home built by Berkeley Building Co in the Hope Springs Community in Star and valued at $700,000.

House features:

• 2 bedrooms

• 2.5 baths

• 2 car garage

• Approx. 2,000 sq. ft.

• Gourmet Kitchen w/ Waterfall Edge Island

• Custom Floor-to-Ceiling Ironwork Wine Wall

• Open Archway Den/Library w/ French Doors

• Entertainment Flex Room

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning April 27. When entering the raffle on the first day you are also eligible to win four Boise State University Club Seat tickets to a 2022 football game and you are eligible to win a 2022 Ford Truck, courtesy of Treasure Valley Ford Stores.

Tickets are $100 each and go on sale starting at 5am tomorrow morning. Wedensday April 27th. There are two ways to buy raffle tickets:

Call 1-800-537-8939 or

at dreamhome.org

If you want to see the Dream Home there are free tours from May 7 through May 22 at these hours: Tuesdays – Thursdays: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays – Sundays: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can also Register free at the Open House for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Mor Furniture.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude)

