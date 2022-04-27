Tickets went on sale at 5 am this morning for the 18th annual Boise St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! For nearly 20 years running the Boise area has been one of the most successful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway cities in the country.

Last year for the 2021 giveaway, the St. Jude Dream Home Raffle Sold in an hour and a half and earned St. Jude Children's Research Hospital $1.7 Million. The home that was won last year was a gorgeous newly built home in Meridian valued at $625,000 The home is 2,422 square feet, is single level with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This year for the 2022 Dream Home was build again by Berkeley Building Co in the Hope Springs Community in Star and valued at $700,000. The beautiful new home has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is about 2,000 sq. ft. There was such a rush on the site this morning between 5am and 6am that it actually crashed St. Jude's website server for a short time due to the massive amounts of web traffic. It seems like the whole state got on to buy a $100 raffle ticket and a chance to score the house.

This year more tickets were sold earning more funds for the life saving work done at St. Jude. In 4 hours a total of 22,777 tickets was sold, raising $2,277,700 for the kids at St. Jude!!

St. Jude was able to get things up and running again pretty quickly and within four hours the raffle tickets sold out. Everyone that bought a ticket and is entered to win the dream home is also entered to win four Boise State University Club Seat tickets to a 2022 football game and you are eligible to win a 2022 Ford Truck, courtesy of Treasure Valley Ford Stores.

Winners will be announced Sunday, June 5th on KTVB Channel 7.s

"The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefits the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the world’s premier pediatric cancer research center. In its 31st year the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway has raised over $556 million dollars by building over 550 houses nationwide. For complete information about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, visit dreamhome.org." St. Jude press release.

If you want to see the Dream Home there are free tours from May 7 through May 22 at these hours: Tuesdays – Thursdays: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays – Sundays: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can also Register free at the Open House for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Mor Furniture.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude)

