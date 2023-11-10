The Feds Say Idahoans Should NOT Carry This Item in Their Wallet

Back in October, the Federal Government ran a nationwide emergency alert test that took over every cellular device in Idaho and across the country. While the idea behind it was to preserve life in the event of a real emergency, there were Idahoans who were uncomfortable with the government having that sort of control over their devices.

Some people legitimately believed that the test would activate some nanoparticle injected into bodies as part of the COVID-19 vaccine. That seems wild, but demonstrates that there’s a certain level of mistrust people have for the federal government. Even if you’re skeptical, their latest warning is a good one. They say there is one item you should remove from your wallet ASAP if it’s in there.

Canva Canva loading...

If you were to sort through your wallet right now, we’re sure there are plenty of things that you wouldn’t want to go missing if your wallet was misplaced or stolen. Your ID. Cash. Credit Cards. Cash is untraceable and would probably be the most difficult of the three to get back. You’ll have to pay $20 to get a new ID and may have to wait up to two weeks for it to show up in the mail, but you can easily make that request on ITD’s website. As for your credit cards? As long as you call and report them lost or stolen as soon as possible, you can prevent thieves from running up charges. Most credit cards also have decent fraud protection in this day and age.

What One Item Should You Never Have in Your Wallet?

The federal government is okay with all of those things being in your wallet. The item they want you to remove is your Social Security card, because there are very few situations where you need to show it. According to the Social Security Administration’s website, the card simply exists as an official verification of the number assigned to you. The government uses that number to track things like your lifetime earnings and how many years you worked.

Canva Canva loading...

That’s why your employer might want to see it when you get a new job. They’ll use your SSN to tell the IRS how much you made and the SSA how much of those wages were Social Security wages. You shouldn’t have to show them the card. Providing the number alone should be enough.

Providing the number and other accepted forms of ID should be enough for things like opening bank accounts, getting a new credit card, going through a background or credit check or applying for housing.

Get our free mobile app

You also DON’T need to show your social security card at the DMV when applying for your Idaho Star Card. They verify that your number matches your name electronically. Pennsylvania is the only state that makes you show your card for a REAL ID like the Star Card.

Unfortunately, if your card with that number printed on it were to fall into the hands of an identity thief they can use that card to apply for credit in your name, run up the balances without paying them off and damage YOUR credit.

It’s just not worth the risk. Take the feds warning to “guard your card” and keep it safe at home with your other important documents.

KEEP READING: Idahoans Keep Falling for These 6 Scams According to the Boise Police , these are some of the most common scams Idahoans will encounter over the phone, mail or online. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart