One Person is Killed in a Tragic Skydiving Accident in Caldwell

At around 4:30 pm on Monday, a skydiving tandem crashed into the ground at the Treasure Valley Executive Airport in Caldwell.

According to CBS2, the victim was a 22-year-old man from the Treasure Valley.

The skydiving instructor landed on top of the victim, and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including broken legs. However, their condition is currently unknown.

How safe is skydiving?

Skydiving is an extremely popular sport in the United States, and according to the United States Parachute Association (USPA), it’s usually considered pretty safe.

In 2021, there were only 10 fatal skydiving accidents on record – which was the lowest on record.

This is a rate of 0.28 fatalities per 100,000 jumps.

Tandem skydiving, which is jumping attached to an experienced instructor, has an even better safety rate – “with one student fatality per 500,000 jumps on average over the past 10 years.”

In fact, the USPA states that due to better technology, improvements to equipment and advancements to skydiver-trainer programs, this sport is safer than ever before.

However, just like any extreme sport, skydiving holds risks that should be taken seriously.

What caused the fatalities in 2021?

10% Cutaway-Low Reserve Deployment

10% Incorrect Emergency Procedures

20% Physical Health ( Medical Problems )

10% Mental Health ( Medical Problems )

10% Non-Turn Related ( Landing Problems )

10% Low Turn, Unintentional ( Landing Problems )

30% Low Turn, Intentional ( Landing Problems )

According to the USPA, the majority of skydiving-related accidents are typically caused by simple human error, rather than equipment or aircraft issues.

However, our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragedy in Caldwell, and we will keep the public updated as we receive more news regarding the health of the skydiving instructor.

