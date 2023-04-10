The Sexiest Job In Boise Today Will Totally Surprise You

When you think of sexy jobs, you probably think of doctors, personal trainers, or firefighters, but this week, all of that might be changing in the Boise area. Not because doctors, personal trainers, and firefighters are no longer sexy, but because they don't get to sit in the front row at the biggest event to hit the Treasure Valley since Garth Brooks sold out two shows at Albertson's Stadium.

The person you see sitting up close to all of the action at the Lori Vallow Daybell trial is Lisa Cheney. During a trial where cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, her sketches are shown locally and nationally in the media.

Cheney has been an artist for many years, but this is her first stint as a courtroom sketch artist. She told KTVB that she hopes to improve with every sketch and to capture the emotions in the room.

Since the media isn't allowed to have cameras, Cheney's sketches are the only view the public has into this trial. With a job that important, you would think it would pay pretty well. Unfortunately, not so much. According to Comparably, a courtroom sketch artist makes an average of $50,376 annually. The highest-paid courtroom sketch artists can make nearly $100,000, but the bottom tier makes closer to $20,000. Typically, Idaho's government-paid positions pay far less than other states.

While the pay might not be high, the ability to tell stories and express emotion within the three to five sketches daily takes real talent. Perhaps having your work seen by so many people makes up for what the job lacks in monetary payment.

