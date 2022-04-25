Selena Gomez Just Had a Mini ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Reunion: WATCH

Selena Gomez linked up with one of her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars to film a nostalgia-inducing TikTok.

The Only Murders in the Building actress played Alex Russo on the beloved Disney show, which aired from 2007 through 2012. Gomez brought the character to life in a 2009 TV movie and reprised the role for a second film in 2013.

It's been nearly a decade since she last played the character. However, Gomez recently linked up with Jennifer Stone, who played her on-screen bestie Harper Finkle. The duo shot a video from their reunion, and, after seeing them together again, it was like no time went by at all.

In the cute clip, Gomez and Stone recreated the choreography that accompanied their silly song about a crazy hat from the show.

Watch their adorable footage on TikTok below:

Gomez and Stone's video went viral on the app. It's been viewed more than 18 million times, and fans rushed to the comments section to celebrate the reunion.

"This sparked something in me I haven't felt in years," one viewer gushed.

"Iconic then. Iconic now," another added.

"The reunion we been wanting for YEARS," someone wrote.

Tana Mongeau summed up the general response best: "This gave me a will to live for the week."

Entertainment Tonight noted that the song was introduced all the way back in 2007.

You can check out the original clips of Gomez and Stone performing the number together on Wizards of Waverly Place below:

This year marks a decade since the Disney show aired its final episode. However, it seems pretty clear that the cast is still close to one another.

Gomez attended her co-star and on-screen big brother David Henrie's wedding back in 2017. They also worked together on a film in 2020 and used the premiere to help raise funds to combat COVID-19.

While it's been easy to track Gomez's career over the years, you might be wondering what Stone's been up to lately. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum graduated from nursing school and wrote on Instagram that she was helping to treat COVID-19 patients in 2020.

The "Rare" singer reportedly hasn't been online for more than four years, but she is certainly creating content for TikTok. She's uploaded several star-studded videos on the platform in recent weeks.

Aside from Stone, she's also created content with Camila Cabello and Cara Delevingne. Check out those TikToks below: