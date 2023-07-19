Are The Most Naughty Kids In Idaho Actually From California?

One thing that people first notice about the Treasure Valley is the kindness of our people. Along with the natural beauty, it is one of the things that has brought more and more people to the state from places like California, Utah, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon. A new study suggests that government policies, cost of living, and safety might not be the only reason people leave those places in droves.

Solitaired commissioned a study on the rudest kids in America. Adults' main complaints about kids are that they are constantly on their phones, curse too much, play their music too loud, and are rude to their parents. The study also found that the most disrespectful age group is 13-17. Clearly, things haven't changed much since the beginning of time.

The study might explain why kids in Boise are beginning to act the way they do. It covered several cities near us and cities that are continuing to drive our population boom.

Photo by Jackson Simmer on Unsplash Photo by Jackson Simmer on Unsplash loading...

According to the research, the rudest kids in America are from Philadelphia. After that comes a long list of cities that are seeing a mass exodus to Boise. Is their influence the reason kids in Boise act the way they do? Maybe these rude kids are one of the reasons people are leaving these cities and coming to Boise in the first place.

According to the data, the rudest kids in America are in cities and states surrounding us. Does that mean that the rudest kids in Idaho and also from these places?

Of the surrounding cities and states, the rudest kids come from the following places:

2. San Francisco

4. Las Vegas

11. Los Angeles

14. San Diego

18. San Jose

20. Denver

24. Phoenix

25. Seattle

26. Portland

Take a Look at the 12 California Cities Sending the Most People to Boise Our sources include Neighborhood Scout, which uses FBI crime data or their safety rankings, the American Census Bureau, BestPlaces.net, Niche.com, which allows current and former residents to grade their state/city/town and Realtor.com. Crime Index means the city is safer than (X)% of cities in America.