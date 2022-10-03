The queen of country music, Reba McEntire, will be coming to Boise as part of extending her popular tour. The announcement was made this morning across the country as well as by the redshirts of the Snake River Stampede.

Reba McEntire Through the Years She's coming to Nampa

When Will Tickets To Reba's Boise Concert Go On Sale?

Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10 AM local time by signing up for Reba’s email list here: http://eepurl.com/bYbLIP. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 PM CT on Monday, October 3 in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Reba had this to say about extending her tour. “I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that's just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!"

The show will be held at the Ford Idaho Center on October 4th. Terri Clark and the Isaacs will join Reba in Boise and throughout the country.

