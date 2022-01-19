Paw Patrol Returns To Delight Idaho Children At Canyon County Kids Expo This Weekend

It's been cold, and our kids are going a little stir-crazy, so the timing of this year's Canyon County Kids Expo presented by CBH Homes couldn't be better! After a year away, the expo returns to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this Saturday. It is packed with fun for the entire family, even us parents. The doors open at 10am and the event runs until 6pm.

There will be plenty to do and see, from the characters that your kids love to demonstrations on stage and businesses that cater to families.

Paw Patrol

Back by popular demand, Paw Patrol makes their return to the Canyon County Kids Expo. Skye and Chase will be taking photos with kids throughout the event from 10am to 6pm.

Stage Schedule

11am - Reptile Adventure

12pm - Ty The Clown

1pm - Clowns of Idaho

3pm - Reptile Adventure

4pm - Brad Hatcher The Magic Man

5pm - Reptile Adventure

Tickets

Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for children. You can buy your tickets HERE in advance or at the door. Tickets purchased at the door are cash only.

Food

There will be food available at the venue from:

Ford Idaho Center

Coned Pizza

Kettle Korn

Something Sweet

Domino's Pizza

Booths

There will be booths for the following:

Abundant Life

ADIO Chiropractic

Ambitions of Idaho

Awakening Eye

Bath Fitter

Better Life Chiropractic

Bikers Against Child Abuse

Brown Bus

Butler Insurance

CBH Homes

Costco

Del Taco

Designed By You

Dreamstyle Remodeling

Farmer's Hyndman Insurance

Finish Line

Ford Idaho Center

Geico

Gem Prep Academy

Hansen Lights

High Mountain Air

Highland Springs Specialty

Idaho Central Credit Union

Idaho Kids Dentistry

Ideal College Savings

Imported Licorice

John L. Lucas

Susan G. Komen

Keller Williams

Leaf Filter

Leaf Guard

Left-Handed Art

Lifetime Products

Master Lee Tae Kwon Do

Messiah Children Preschool

Michah Lynn Photography

Millcreek Wireless

Mosaic

Nampa Little League

Nampa Optimist

Nana Pops

On Guard Pest Control

Own Boise

Power Crunch

Renewal By Anderson

Reptile Adventures

Sage Girl Scouts

Scentsy

Silx

St. Alphonsus

Steve's Splatter Barrel

Tap On It

T-Mobile

Tots & Tats

Treasure Valley Wellness

United Surrogacy

US Census Bureau

Usborne Books

Vitality Family Chiropractic

Windemere Realty

YMCA

Zao Chiropractic

