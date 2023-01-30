Download Your Adorable Canyon County Kids Expo Pictures from 107.9 LITE-FM

Did you stop by the 107.9 LITE-FM booth at the Canyon County Kids Expo on Saturday, January 28? Spot yourself in our photos with Scarlet Witch, Black Widow and Captain Marvel!

From magicians to baby kangaroos, balloon artists to your kiddos being the canvas for some incredible face paint art, the Canyon County Kids Expo had a little something for everyone! On behalf of Marco, Jen Austin, Delilah and the entire LITE-FM family, we wanted to say THANK YOU for coming to see us at the Ford Idaho Center!

In the past, I’ve been the one behind the camera and always thought seeing all your kiddos' faces light up when they say their favorite character was the best part of the day. Being in costume this year? I can say those smiles are even better when they’re running to you!

Our crew took hundreds of photos throughout the day, so take a look through our galleries and feel free to download your photo to share on your social networks or print out for the refrigerator! We tried to organize them by what camera they were taken on (our Nikon or the iPhone after the Nikon’s battery died) and about what time of day they were taken.

We can’t wait to see you again next year!