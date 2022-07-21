Older Idahoans Are Now Turning To This Crime To Get By

Times are tough in Idaho. It's hot, houses are outrageously expensive, and traffic/gas prices have teamed up to make commuting a living hell. We get it.

With the economy in a weird state of flux, many Americans are having a tough time getting by. Sometimes just keeping up with the bills can feel like an insurmountable task. So what's one to do?

Hopefully not this.

Earlier this week in Bonneville County, Bonneville County Sheriffs were in the middle of an investigation when they stumbled upon one Angelina Larae Norton. The vehicle she was riding in was pulled over for numerous traffic infractions. That's when things took a really interesting turn.

Deputies turned to their trusty K-9 to sniff out the vehicle, and the pup discovered a treasure trove of interesting items, including:

Marijuana

Meth

Psilocybin mushrooms

Drug paraphernalia

For the record, those are all illegal in Idaho.

Here's the peculiar thing: Norton is 60 years old! At that age, most folks are thinking about retirement, or a summer dream home, or maybe just some simple rest and relaxation. Not Norton. She's spending her later years slinging illegal drugs across the Gem State.

What's next? Norton has been booked for felony trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, possession of Psylocibin mushrooms, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If she's found guilty, she'll have plenty of time to think about retirement behind bars.

Here's to hoping your retirement plans don't include any meth. If so, you may want to reconsider your retirement plan.